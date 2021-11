Weights from Long Island Michael “Lone Wolf” Magnesi 128.2 vs. Eugene “Rambo” Lagos 129.6

Alex “El Toro” Vargas 143 vs. Sebastian Chaves 140.8

“Mighty” Joe Ward 174.8 vs. Leandro “Buscape” Silva 177.2

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta 174.2 vs. Perez Aughtry 174.8

Nadim Salloum 167.2 vs. Delvecchio Savage 169.4

Amanda “Bombola” Galle 120 vs. Jaica Pavilus 122.6 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, New York

Promoter: Star Boxing

TV: PPV Saul Sanchez returns Nov 17 New opponent for Muratalla

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.