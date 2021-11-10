Lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) has a new opponent for his PPV debut on November 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. After original foe Steven Ortiz was forced to withdraw due to injury, Muratalla will now fight Argentina’s Elias “El Macho” Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder to open the PPV broadcast of the welterweight super fight between undefeated WBO world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and former two-time welterweight world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter.

The PPV telecast also includes a 12-round IBF middleweight title eliminator featuring unbeaten contenders Esquiva “La Pantera” Falcao and Patrice Volny, and a 10-round middleweight tilt between rising star Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly and former world champion Hassan N’Dam.