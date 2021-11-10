Probellum has inked former flyweight title challenger Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs). He is one of Pakistan’s biggest sports stars and is now set to return to the ring November 26 in Dubai against Rober Barrera.

Irish featherweight Kurt Walker has signed a multi-year contract with Top Rank. Walker, who advanced to quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, is managed by Michael and Jamie Conlan.

Jake Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose has reportedly challenged Tommy Fury’s partner Molly-Mae Hague to mud wrestle on the Paul-Fury undercard.

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has completed their 2021 schedule and is looking forward to returning in hopefully more normal conditions during 2022.