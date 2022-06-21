June 21, 2022
Marathon Philly boxing card Friday

This Friday night in Philadelphia, a marathon fight card will take place when RDR Promotions takes over the 2300 Arena. No less than 14 fights are on tap, scheduled for a whopping 66 rounds of action. The main event features middleweight Cameron Krael (18-22-3, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas against Vincent Floyd (4-12-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a six round bout.

In other six-rounders:

Edgar Joe Cortes (9-6-1, 1 KO) of Millville, NJ fights Gorwar Karyah (2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super bantamweight fight.

Jabril Noble (3-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Nasir Mickens (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a junior lightweight bout.

Tahmir Smalls (7-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Roque Agustin Junco (10-11-1, 6 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona in a welterweight contest.

Isaiah Johnson (4-0, 4 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ fights Rondale Hubbert (14-22-3, 8 KOs) of Duluth, Minnesota in a super lightweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Ofacio Falcon (6-0, 5 KOs) of Bronx, NY squabbles with Ken Porter (4-2, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a junior lightweight fight.

Rashan Adams (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia scraps with Nathan Benichou (2-10-1, 2 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico in a junior lightweight bout.

Edwin Cortes (2-0, 1 KO) of Millville, New Jersey fights Juan Gutierrez (0-1) Esteil, Nicaragua in a super flyweight bout.

Larry Fryers (11-5, 4 KOs) of Yonkers, New York tangles with Michael Crain (4-5, 1 KO) of Smyrna, Delaware in a super lightweight fight,

Nimal Farmer (1-0, 1 KO) of Lindenwold, New Jersey fights Antonio Allen (1-13-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a welterweight fight.

Orville Crooks (2-0, 1 KO) of Bronx, New York will take on Jerrell Nettles (1-2) of Denver, Colorado in a super middleweight fight.

Karl Wylie of Coatesville, PA will make his pro debut against Joshua Zimmerman (0-8) of Baltimore in a lightweight bout.

In a battle of pro debuting heavyweights, Romelle Terrell of Chapel Hill, NC will take on Jonathan Wiles of Philadelphia.

Anthony Young (0-4) of Philadelphia will fight Rahiem Cooke (0-2) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight fight.

