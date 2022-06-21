Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday for the heavyweight showdown between former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and longtime contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz taking place on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and headlining a FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view event.
Pre-sale tickets are available TOMORROW beginning at 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with the code: BOXING or CRYPTO.
ppv idk….
two skilled fighters, looking forward to this fight
Hope he lays off the snickers
Another Bullshit PPV brought to you by the gray haired, grease ball, Alfred Haymon. Can’t wait to see the undercard! Thanks for nothing Al. With the economy the way it is, I see why putting 2 fattys on PPV makes sense. Can’t this bag negotiate a TV contract of some kind?
I pick Ruiz, Jr. (Ruiz) IF he maintains his Snickers journeys, journeys to the dinner table and journeys to fiestas.