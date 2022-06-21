Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday for the heavyweight showdown between former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and longtime contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz taking place on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and headlining a FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view event.

Pre-sale tickets are available TOMORROW beginning at 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with the code: BOXING or CRYPTO.