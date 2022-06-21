Golden Boy returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on Thursday, July 28, with an event headlined by fan-favorite and undefeated lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs). The co-feature is unbeaten bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs). The rest of the undercard will be announced shortly. The card will stream live on DAZN and on the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube page.
