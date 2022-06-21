June 21, 2022
Boxing News

Golden Boy announces July 28 card

Golden Boy returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on Thursday, July 28, with an event headlined by fan-favorite and undefeated lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs). The co-feature is unbeaten bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs). The rest of the undercard will be announced shortly. The card will stream live on DAZN and on the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube page.

