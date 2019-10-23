Former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) would have been a pretty big favorite against original opponent Rau’shee Warren (16-3, 4 KOs) on the November 23 Wilder-Ortiz PPV undercard. But when Warren withdrew due to injury, Rodriguez was matched against unbeaten Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs), who figures to be a tougher foe by magnitudes. The Mexican power-puncher has stopped his last 11 opponents and 15 of his last 16.

“Switching opponents is no problem for me since we always train for different fighting styles,” said Rodriguez, who was starched in two by Naoya Inoue in his previous fight. “I know what Nery brings to the table and I’m ready for that. We are confident in victory and that in 2020 I will be crowned world champion again.”