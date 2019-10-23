Photos: Zanfer Promotions

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (36-1, 32 KOs) looked sharp and in great shape this week in a media workout at the Caballero Gym in Hermosillo, Mexico. Berchelt is preparing for his November 2 clash against former featherweight champ Jason Sosa (23-3-4, 16 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.



“I already feel I’m in the best condition and I want to climb into the ring and make the sixth defense of my title in a great fight as are the editions of Mexico vs. Puerto Rico,” said Berchelt. “There’s a lot of talk about a fight against (Oscar) Valdez and I certainly want that fight, but the first thing is to beat Sosa on November 2. We’re always aiming higher. We want to clean out the division and go to lightweight for Lomachenko!”



