By Boxing Bob Newman

As is the custom during every WBC convention, the benevolent group known as WBC Cares, aka World Boxing Cares, led by founder Jill Diamond, made yet another pilgrimage to those in need. This time, as is often the case, the destination was sick children, these at the Hospital General de Cancún.



Bringing toys, soccer balls, stuffed animal boxers and loads of cheer to spread, champs old and new such as Carlos Zarate, Scott Welch, Shawn Porter, Jermall Charlo, Tony Harrison, Badou Jack, Anthony Dirrell, Raja Amasheh, Juan LaPorte, Ilunga Makabu, as well as International Hall of Fame director Ed Brophy, all did their part to bring a moment of joy into the lives of many of those admitted to the pediatric ward.



–

