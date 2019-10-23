By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (37-6-1, 12 KOs) and his Mexican opponent Marcos Cardenas (20-7-1, 16 KOs) faced off for the first time in the main press conference before their 10 round fight which heads the “KO to Cancer” card Promoted by Moreno’s wife Rouss Laguna. “Chemito,” now ranked #9 at featherweight, looks for a world title chance after facing Cardenas on Thursday night at Atlapa Convention Center in Panama.

“I feel way faster and stronger than last June when I debuted as a feather against Daniel Colula and I promise to my fans I’ll do my best on Thursday night to shine on a very good eight fight card promoted by my wife,” said Moreno at the end of the presser held at the Presidente Remon Racetrack.

Alberto Mosquera vs Johan Gonzalez 10/150

Omir Rodriguez vs Damian Rodriguez 10/150

Michael Gardener vs Jonathan Riquelme 8/154

Gerardo Murillo vs Juan Lopez 8/124

Ernesto Marin vs Nando Vailarin 6/135

John Valencia vs Hernan Cortez 8/135

Samir Cuentas vs Martin Navas 4/130

Tickets: $5, $40, $10

TV: SerTV Channel 11

First fight starts 7:30 pm