October 23, 2019
Boxing News

Moreno-Cardenas final press conference

By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (37-6-1, 12 KOs) and his Mexican opponent Marcos Cardenas (20-7-1, 16 KOs) faced off for the first time in the main press conference before their 10 round fight which heads the “KO to Cancer” card Promoted by Moreno’s wife Rouss Laguna. “Chemito,” now ranked #9 at featherweight, looks for a world title chance after facing Cardenas on Thursday night at Atlapa Convention Center in Panama.

Moreno Cardenas Preser1

“I feel way faster and stronger than last June when I debuted as a feather against Daniel Colula and I promise to my fans I’ll do my best on Thursday night to shine on a very good eight fight card promoted by my wife,” said Moreno at the end of the presser held at the Presidente Remon Racetrack.

Alberto Mosquera vs Johan Gonzalez 10/150
Omir Rodriguez vs Damian Rodriguez 10/150
Michael Gardener vs Jonathan Riquelme 8/154
Gerardo Murillo vs Juan Lopez 8/124
Ernesto Marin vs Nando Vailarin 6/135
John Valencia vs Hernan Cortez 8/135
Samir Cuentas vs Martin Navas 4/130

Tickets: $5, $40, $10
TV: SerTV Channel 11
First fight starts 7:30 pm

Moreno Cardenas Preser2

Moreno Cardenas Preser3

Moreno Cardenas Preser4

WBC Cares visits Children's Hospital
WBC 57th Convention: Day 2

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>