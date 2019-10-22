By Boxing Bob Newman

Day 2 of the 57th WBC convention got underway at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Oasis Grand Arena. A variety of topics were discussed, starting with that of amateur boxing- the WBC amateur program and the AIBA stance of pro boxers in the Olympics.



Jill Diamond opened with a presentation on the WBC amateur program. Beginning in 2017, the program has expanded with tournaments throughout the world, all supported and sanctioned by the WBC. The Americas, Africa, China, Europe have all seen activity and growth in the program, with expectations for further growth.

Sampson Lewkowicz has developed activity in Uruguay and discussed the success he’s had with that program there. Jeff Wojciechoski talked about the success he’s had in Poland after less than 10 months since joining forces with the WBC. Dominik Junge expanded on the positive success of the program in Germany, projected cooperation with the rest of Europe and a possible engagement with the Netherlands. Bismark Morales noted the growth of the program in Nicaragua, with great help from the WBC and Mexico. Pepe Sulaiman and Nancy Rodriguez talked on the now 5 year old WBC Green Belt tournament out of Los Angeles, where the WBC also has an office. At the end of these updates, all the presenters were given WBC medals for their great work.

Mauricio Sulaiman then launched into his view on the Olympic situation. In 2010, AIBA (Amateur Boxing International Association) instituted the World Series of Boxing (WSB), where supposed amateur fighters had fights without headgear in 5 round contests. In 2013, AIBA removed headgear for men (but not female boxers). In the 2016 Rio games, AIBA modified statutes, allowing professionals to participate in the Olympic games. Three of the pros who did participate were eliminated in the first round. In 2018, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) initiated an investigation into AIBA regarding finance and corruption. In 2019, boxing was approved to remain in the Olympic games, but suspended recognition of AIBA. A boxing task force was created by the IOC to keep tabs on the sport. However, earlier this month (October 2nd) the old AIBA rules were upheld- professionals can compete in the upcoming 2020 games vs. amateurs!

International agent Don Majeski posed the question, “What is the difference between a pro and amateur boxer.” Not trying to be facetious, Majeski wanted those in attendance to consider the demarcation line between pros and amateurs. He noted ring legends like Harry Greb or Benny Leonard who had amateur fights in the single digits, turned pro in their teens and went on the have hundreds of professional fights. Who wins if a 5 pro fight Benny Leonard faces a 200 amateur fight Lomachenko, one might ask? Is the pro ledger and advantage in that scenario? Citing the historical “amateur” past of Cuba and other former Soviet bloc countries, both Sulaiman and Majeski agreed that the lines have been blurred. Regardless of agreeing or disagreeing, Majeski was presented with an award for his invaluable work within the boxing industry.

Sulaiman then opened the floor to the possibility of either deciding if the stance of the WBC is “Yes” or “No” on the pros vs. amateurs in the Olympics, or could the WBC consider a demarcation to allow young pros, based on the number of total pro rounds fought and the level at which they are fighting, 4 or 6 round pro fighters. Charlie Giles of the BBBC, Duane Ford of the NABF and several other members of the board opined it’s a straight “Yes” or “No,” with the “No” being the path to take.

Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi talked about Rx Water. A practicing urologist, Dr. Ilbeigi discussed the problems plaguing our public drinking water, the effects of proper hydration as well as dehydration on the human body. Rx Water is considered “Alkaline” water. It improves the body’s pH (acid/base balance), and is quickly replacing sports/energy drinks. Rx Water has a 2 year shelf life! The WBC has been working with Rx Water and hopes to continue to do so in keeping with the boxer safety issue.

WBC medical advisor Dr. Paul Wallace gave his medical report summary from the medical board meeting the day before, entitled the WBC 2020 Safe Boxing Task Force. The task force has four categories of action:

Educational effort

Prevention

Detection

Treatment

Specific topics were:

Post-fight protocol

Quick urine test at weigh-in (dehydration & drug testing)

Rabbit punches

Glove certification, not custom made

Sparring registry

BOXREC

WBC affiliated title fights 8/10 rounds

Pre-bout promoter requirements checklist

Accidents investigative work

Famed trainer Abel Sanchez shared his thoughts on trainers and their fighters- their relationships, safety in the gyms during training- injuries in training not being reported before a fight, etc. Sulaiman is in favor of keeping training logs- rounds sparring and more. After Sanchez’ time at the mic, he was presented with a recognition for his 47 years of work within boxing.

Promoter Tom Loeffler was also presented with the WBC’s “Good Fellow” award for his work as an exceedingly flexible promoter with fighters, t.v. networks, and sanctioning bodies.

William Boodhoo gave his final resolutions on the weigh-in protocols for all WBC affiliated fights. 85% of all WBC affiliated fights have been in compliance. He was recognized with the WBC’s “Working Horse” award for his tireless work within the WBC’s pre-fight weight program.

Dr. Marina Sheppard of BoxRec.com gave a quite detailed presentation on its progress as boxing’s record-keeping source.

Some bullet points of the BoxRec.com site improvement:

Fighter safety features- Suspensions, WBC Clean Boxing Program enrollment, Ratings

For Commissions- Predictor tools, Licenses, Photos, Requirements (Medical & Authority)

Multi-sport- Pro/Amateur Boxing, Pro/Amateur Kickboxing, Pro/Amateur Muay Thai, World Series Boxing, Bare Knuckle Boxing

Round scoring, used for- Training judges, Public wisdom/bias crowd, Real Time as it happens, Post events reporting analytics.

At the end of her presentation, Mauricio Suliaman presented Dr. Shepperd with the WBC Lady of the Year award.

Malte Müller gave a report and screened a video on the WBC female convention which was put together and held three weeks after the regular Convention last November in Manila, Philippines. It was conjoined with the Asian Boxing Council convention. Planning will commence for the 2020 female convention.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman posed a motion earlier in the session to extend the working period through to 2 p.m. and then have the afternoon free. The board was unanimously in favor. The session finished even earlier than that and the afternoon and evening is free, with no official events scheduled.

