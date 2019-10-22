Undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBA super bantamweight title against former champion Julio Ceja (32-4, 28 KOs) while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) battles Emmanuel Rodríguez (19-1, 12 KOs) in a matchup of former bantamweight champions on the November 23 Wilder-Ortiz PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Rodríguez had previously been scheduled to face former champion Rau’shee Warren before Warren withdrew due to injury.
The previously announced fights are WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder against Luis “King Kong” Ortiz and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz against Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA super featherweight championship.
I can’t really see Ortiz winning this fight. First fight was exciting but in the end, Wilder destroyed him when he stopped him. This fight may not even make it past then the first round. Wilder by KO.
Decent undercard, could have been better if Santa Cruz weren’t facing a hand picked fighter. Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja is a hell of a good matchup, despite Ceja having a streak of 2 ko losses. Don’t be surprised if Ceja stops Figueroa. Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Luis Nery is another great matchup. Too soon and hard this fight for Rodriguez returns, after the badly trashing Inoue applied on him. I believe Nery won’t be kind on him either. Nery by ko before 7 .
I hope Ortiz last enough to give Wilder a run for his money, seriously I doubt it. I see Ortiz flattened before 5
No telling what will happen. The last scrap was one of the most exciting hw fights in history!
Im excited for this fight. Im one of the few that thought he was doing very well in that fight before he got caught. He got lazy and Wilder caught him and he never really did recover from it. Kudos to Wilder for staying on him. Ortiz knows he has to win this fight to stay relevant n keep making money and that right there is its own motivation.