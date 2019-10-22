Undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBA super bantamweight title against former champion Julio Ceja (32-4, 28 KOs) while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) battles Emmanuel Rodríguez (19-1, 12 KOs) in a matchup of former bantamweight champions on the November 23 Wilder-Ortiz PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Rodríguez had previously been scheduled to face former champion Rau’shee Warren before Warren withdrew due to injury.

The previously announced fights are WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder against Luis “King Kong” Ortiz and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz against Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA super featherweight championship.