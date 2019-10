WBO light flyweight champion Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) is a solid -430 favorite to successfully defend his world title against Filipino Edward “The Heneral Fighting” Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. Heno backers can get +310. Soto is making the first defense of the belt he won from Angel “Tito” Acosta via “Hail Mary” KO in the twelfth round last June. The fight will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.