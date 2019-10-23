Middleweights Chris Eubank Jr. (28-2, 21 KOs) and Matt Korobov (28-2-1, 14 KOs) will square off for the WBA interim middleweight title on December 7 live on Showtime from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY. Eubank-Korobov will be the co-main event to the clash between undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo defending his title against Dennis Hogan.

Eubank is coming off a win over British rival James DeGale in February will go down from the 168-pound to the 160-pound class to take on Korobov, a southpaw who gave Charlo a tougher than expected test as a late replacement last December at Barclays Center.