Photos: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs), hosted a media workout yesterday at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, Calif. ahead of his November 2 bout against Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs).

Below are quotes from yesterday’s workout:

Sergey Kovalev

“Canelo has nothing to lose in this fight. He has a chance to make history. But I have to defend my title. This is the biggest fight of my career. I’ve never been in this situation, where someone is coming from middleweight. I’m not going to make a prediction, but I am going to go in there and defend my title.”

“I think Canelo will be just as strong at light heavyweight. I think he will weigh the same as me, 175 pounds. He will be heavier than usual, but I think he will be comfortable. When you lose weight for a fight, you lose power and stamina, and he won’t have to do that.”

“My preparation has been well. We have a great camp with Buddy McGirt. I had a short rest since my last fight. But I think that’s better. My body feels really good, and I’m ready for this fight. This fight will be very interesting. It has a worldwide intrigue. I can’t wait.”

Trainer Buddy McGirt

“Everything has been great, thank God. I can’t complain. The training is running on time. Camp has been great because we haven’t been looking at Canelo like the smaller guy. We’re not looking to go into this fight as the bigger, stronger guy. We’re looking to go in there as the better and smarter fighter.”

“People have been asking about Canelo’s body attack. But nobody likes getting hit to the body. I don’t care who you are. But the thing is this: What’s going to happen when Canelo gets hit to the body? Guys that like to go to the body, don’t like it when you to go to their body.”

Promoter Kathy Duva

“This is one of the most intriguing fights I’ve ever seen, let alone made. You have a guy in Canelo who is a great body puncher, and maybe that plays into Sergey’s Achille’s heel, shall we say. In Sergey, you have someone with the hardest and most accurate jab in the sport. I’ve seen that be a problem for Canelo as well. They both have a strength that will play into the other guy’s vulnerability. They’re both very smart. They’re both great fighters, and they both want to test themselves.”

“You don’t get fights like this that often. I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and you just don’t get that many fights where it’s just two people testing each other to find out who is best. It’s wonderful.”

