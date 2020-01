Makabu, Cieslak make weight By Przemek Garczarczyk Ilunga Makabu 197.5 vs. Michał Cieslak 199.7

(WBC cruiserweight title) Referee: Michael Griffin (Canada)

Judges: Omar Mintun, Carlos Flores, Humberto Olivares (all Mexico)

WBC Supervisor: Houicine Houichi Venue: Temporary arena in Kinshasa, Congo Boxing Buzz Weights from Puerto Rico

