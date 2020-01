Weights from Puerto Rico René Santiago 107.8 vs. Israel Vázquez 107.8

Pedro Márquez 124.7 vs. Juan Carlos Peña 125.7

Miguel Ángel Suárez 148.1 vs. Nicklaus Flaz 149

Jean Rivera 149 vs. Rodrigo Solís 148.6

Luis Enrique Rivera 133 vs. Abiel Álamo 132.6

Jose Aubel 134.6 vs. Jonathan Irizarry 133.8

Christian Barreto 133.9 vs. Jesús Feliciano 132

Da’Jour Burney ?? vs. Yadiel Camacho 119.7 Venue: Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Promoter: PR Best Boxing

TV: Facebook Makabu, Cieslak make weight Wilder-Fury PPV undercard set

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.