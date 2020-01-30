The New York Athletic State Commission is reportedly confiscating the entire purse of welterweight Ivan Redkach, plus fining him $10,000, plus suspending his boxing license for a year as punishment for biting Danny Garcia’s shoulder during the eighth round of their fight Saturday night in Brooklyn.

——

The co-feature of tonight’s world title tripleheader from Miami features pro-debuting YouTube boxers Jake Paul and AnEsonGib. There are actually odds on this fight. Paul is -225, AnEsonGib is +195.

——

Lightweight Dat Nguyen is fighting on a bare-knuckle card February 15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

——

There is talk of a possible Canelo Alvarez vs. Ryota Murata clash in Japan on May 2. Alvarez is the WBA middleweight super champion, while Murata holds the WBA regular middleweight belt.