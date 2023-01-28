January 28, 2023
Boxing Results

Maderna KOs Itauma for WBC Intl belt

Light heavyweight Ezequiel Osvaldo “El Olympico” Maderna (29-10, 18 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten prospect Karol Itauma (9-1, 7 KOs) in a clash for the vacant WBC International belt on Saturday night in London’s OVO Arena. Maderna couldn’t miss with his right hand and laid out Itauma for the count in round five. Time was 1:04.

6’7 cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher (4-0, 3 KOs) was forced to go the six round distance against 5’8 Darryl Sharp (7-97-1, 1 KO). Survival-minded Sharp taunted Fletcher the whole way in a dull fight. Score: 60-64.

Pro debuting heavyweight Moses Itauma, brother of Karol Itauma, needed just 23 seconds to annihilate Marcel Bode (2-2, 1 KO). Bode actually had his guard up and was kayoed through his gloves.

