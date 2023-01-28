Reigning WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs), making his sixth defense, scored a controversial twelve round unanimous decision over David “Medallita” Jimenez (12-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in London’s OVO Arena. Jimenez pressed the action while the 35-year-old Dalakian fought mostly on the backfoot and was troubled by Jimenez’ aggression. Scores were 115-113, 115-113, 116-112 for Dalakian. Jimenez was attempting to become the first male boxing champion ever from the country of Costa Rica.
That was a robbery
Hey, Little Timmy Bradley. Can you PLEASE STFU. ESPN needs to can this rambling, bigmouth. Duming down the broadcast once again..