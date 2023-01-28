The 38-year-old world champion continues reign of terror in 175lb division.
In a war, WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100% knockout ratio, stopped Anthony “The Beast from the East” Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in round eight on Saturday night in London’s OVO Arena. Yarde got off to a good start but also expended a lot of energy. By round three, Beterbiev started landing big shots. Both traded bombs in round four with Beterbiev getting the better of it. More two-way action in round five. Yarde landed a big right hand, then Beterbiev connected with a series of punches at the end of the round.
By round six, both fighters were cut. The blood seemed to inspire Yarde. Fierce action in round seven. The end came in round eight when Beterbiev rocked Yarde with a right hand, then dropped him with the same punch. Yarde was hurt and struggled to his feet. The bout resumed briefly and was then stopped. Time was 2:01.
Yarde was ahead on two cards entering the fateful eighth round. Scores were 68-65, 67-66 Yarde, 67-66 Beterbiev.
Jesus, what a KILLER!
Thank God Beterbiev stopped Yarde because as I said London is a Home decision country -they had Yarde ahead !!!!-What a joke and talk about jingoism with these UK commentators
UK commentators are like Canyellow apologists, butt kissing, ignorant, race hustling, nationalists.
Ya they’re homers but they don’t pretend to be anything otherwise unlike the espn and showtime talking heads.
And it doesn’t happen in America, Germany, Australia,,etc?….. Get real man!!!
God bless the British commentary crew. You would swear Yarde was the only guy fighting in there
Interesting fight. Great action!!
Geez even the after fight interview. Artur how good was Anthony Yarde?
Beterbiev vs Bivol is a real interesting fight. Yarde did well but is far too easy to hit.
38 and still strong, quite something.
You can tell Beterbiev will age well. Highly doubt he lets himself get out of shape or has bad habits
Great fight but in the end Artur was too strong. Good corner stoppage.
Otherwise Anthony would have been knocked out in round eight!
Let’s unify this MOFO!! Time for Beterbiev vs Bivol!!! No time to wait as one guy is getting older and the other getting better!! UNIFICATION bout is the ONLY fight @75 I want to see!!!!
Beterbiev vs Canyellow!
It’ll never happen but one can hope.
He’ll kill Canelo and anyone who thinks Canelo will beat him needs urgent medical attention.
W as watching the same fight as the nut-hugging commentators? It was a good scrap. I’m not sure how yard was up on the cards maybe the judges were listening to the British commentary.
Everyone knows the UK is home to highly questionable hometown decisions and the scores confirm that supposition.
No kidding. Wow. Beterbiev wouldn’t allow himself to be screwed.
Tremendous effort from Yarde. Always felt Artur was too strong and so it proved, but very much a real fight until the end. Well worth the price. Good luck to them both. Both enhanced their reputations.
As Yarde’s punch resistance started to wane, it was only a matter time…had he survived the knockdown and taken a beating 6 ways from Sunday until the 12th round, who knows? The judges insane scoring may have awarded him a decision win. Nuts!
Fun fight to watch.,..good stuff…. Congrats to Artur ….showed guts…was victorious…. actually Congrats to both fighters…very entertaining… Artur not ready for Bivol though…just simply not ready…being hyped cause he is an ESPN fighter…but even after the fight….the commentators noted not ready for Bivol
…..now saying that financially..Artur should take that fight next… remember this is prize fighting….Artur just not skilled enough to keep the young lions off…well matched by promoters….will get exposed….big money match goes to someone else…. financially Bivol should be his next fight…Artur is not ready though
..barely got the win here….Stoppage questionable…strong….in my opinion…believe Yarde put up a good fight…again good fun fight,.can’t wait to hear Teddy Atlas break this down on his podcast (shameless plug)
You drinking? Questionable stoppage? If the corner wants to stop the fight it’s over
Interesting stoppage…is that better….
What an idiot.
Just an opinion..articulate yours…this is America …everyone has the freedom to have an opinion…I welcome you…ZBIGNIEW to articulate yours !!! (I know that you will have to look that word up…)
Yarde did not want to know when ref made the silly call for him to walk to him!!!
Sean,
Fill us in an all the omitions…
You leave us guessing and my only thought is that you probably get your info from Yards fans only page. Or… No I’ll say it, you are as delusional as the commentators we’re during the fight. Thàt explains the 22 thumbs down an 0 likes on your post.
No..that just means there are people that disagree with me…I stated that Artur is not ready for Bivol….in my opinion….Bivol is just on another level…Artur’s defense is questionable.GO BACK AND WATCH THE FIGHT..as He was hurt several times in this fight by Yarde…and Yarde is certainly not the fighter Bivol is….Yarde boxed Artur and Yarde was backing Artur up..Artur was on his bicycle a lot…If Yarde could hurt Artur …by boxing ..and counterpunching. particularly between and during Artur’s combinations…now we talking about Yarde a C+…B- fighter at best…What do you think a “special” fighter like Bivol will do to Artur…Bivol is a “special” boxer/puncher…showed that against Canelo..
In my humble opinion…the tape don’t lie…Like Artur….he is a great story…likeable guy….I am rooting for him…but just on my boxing knowledge…Bivol will win that fight…please USS Haze Gray explain what you see in Artur as a fighter that says that he would beat Bivol
Sean,
Never said he was going to beat Bivol. You just seem to discredit everything about Berterbiev on your original post but you did clean it up on your later post.
It was a really action fight. Both fighters had their moments, but I had Beterbiev up 5-2 going into the 8th.
The commentary team were just terrible. They were calling missed and deflected punches by Yarde as landed, basically a 2-man cheerleading squad for him.
I do want to give Yarde a lot of credit, because many Light Heavys would have wilted a lot earlier from some of the shots that he took.
I do also feel that Beterbiev made this fight a little harder than it needed to be by not really being consistent with the jab after he hurt Yarde at the end of the 3rd and in the 4th rounds.
Forget Canelo/Bivol, we need Beterbiev/Bivol next.
Artur was hurt several times during the fight from counters on the inside and body shots…Yarde was a live dog…Artur was also cut..and it was not ruled accidental….Did we all watch the same fight?
Have to feel for Yarde. Unlucky to be a good fighter when there are great fighters around. Got to give him credit for his willingness to fight the best. Fighters are actively avoiding Beterbiev at the moment.
Man alive, hometown decisions happen everywhere, not just Britain. If I had no clue about boxing and believed all the comments I would assume the rest of the world never have hometown verdicts. Fighters get robbed everywhere. My favourite comment with friends when hearing the British commentators is ‘what fight were they watching?’. Yes I’m a Brit, Yarde was not winning this fight. Went too hard too early. Good fight though, Beterbiev is a beast. Him V Bivol must happen next.
A little tougher than expected. If Bivol can’t hurt Beterbiev and can’t stay perfect for 12 rounds…
Beterviev v Bivol is the fight we all need. But stylistically, I could see it being a dud. Bivol would avoid a slugfest and try to grind out a stinker. I don’t think Bivol would get off his bike.
I hate when people call all fighters without knockout power runners. Bivol doesn’t run
I didn’t call him a runner. I said he’d avoid a slugfest and stay on his bike. He’d try to beat Beterbiev by being elusive and using movement. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it makes for a hard watch. Boxing isn’t fighting, but it’s a lot more fun when it is.
Agree Darin…
Wow! What a fight! That’s what you hope for when you sit down for a Saturday night fight card. Yarde’s stock doesn’t go down and Beterbiev’s just continues to climb. Best fight of 2023 thus far!
Beterbiev is a true boxing MONSTER!!!
Beterbiev will continue sitting in the 175 pound “King’s Chair” until a very patient challenger named “Mr. Age” catches him. “Mr. Age” is undefeated, but he will kindly escort Beterbiev to the HOF as the greatest 175 pounder.
Beterbiev-Bivol unify 175
Forget the others. NO other fight for these two..
Great fight. A real dogfight. Reminiscent of the Lightheavy wars of the late 70scand early 80s. Beterbiev is a machine though. Destroyer.
Awesome fight. Beterbiev showed that he’s a beast and Yarde showed a ton of heart and resolve.
Robin Taylor (67-66 Yarde) and Jun Bae Lim (68-65 Yarde) need to be called out for those disgustingly biased scorecards. You don’t score on crowd noise, nor do you score for missed punches. Not the first time Robin Taylor has put in a questionable score either.
E-Man, in reference to Beterbiev; do you mean the greatest lightheavyweight of this era or in history? If the latter is true; I’m wondering what your drinking and or smoking right now and how much. From the words of Stephen A. Smith, “that’s blasphemes”. In reference to the shady scorecard. Worse score card ever turned in in the history of boxing was when Roy Jones got screwed in the Olympics in Korea.
Agree DMV…Artur would get not get passed Donny Lalonde (Lalonde knocked down the great Sugar Ray Leonard)…but the fans on this site will have you believe that Artur would knockout Archie Moore and Ezzard Charles…now you read it …here …on this site…after watching that performance tonight by Beterbiev
..and Beterbiev was labeled the “greatest” light heavyweight ever
.
Yarde gave a good account of himself as long as he could. The pro Brit commentary was truly alarming. And asking beterbiev how good was Yarde was kinda crazy. Nothing against yarde himself, he did the best anyone could expect. Beterbiev is a monster.
Tick tick tick…seconds go by until the protest trial balloon gets filled with hot air.
That went way longer than I expected. I e already had my crow, medium rare but still have room for more.
I forgot that this was a British transmission and started yelling at the crew for riding Yarde, but then came to my senses. They were simply rooting their guy.
Although Yarde gave a good account of himself, by the end of just about every exchange Beterbiev finished with an exclamation.
Bivol doesn’t have the firepower, but he had more than enough ring savvy to go 12. Time for an undisputed champion. No more delays.
I predicted an 8th round stoppage, but I thought it would be all one way traffic for Beterviev. Didn’t see the fight but sounds like Yarde gave a good account of himself. Some people seem to disagree with the scoring at the time of stoppage. I didn’t think Yarde stood a chance at all.
Yarde has heart and a great offense but he is not built to fight 12 rounds. Those heavy muscles were fatigued at the time of the stoppage. Beterbiev had a bad cut but Yarde did not have the same movement and energy in the later rounds to work on the cut. Beterbiev much more complete fighter then prime Kovalev and Prime Stevenson but those woulda been great fights. Canelo will never fight this guy
Styles make fight…Artur defense is questionable and his style is certainly made for Canelo…Canelo wins that fight by brutal knockout….
This Beterbiev is a killer fighter. He goes in there to hurt people, his game is to go through a fighter. Beterbiev can adapt very quickly, and he knows how to use every possible, angle when he punches. Yarde is to be praised as well because he never gave in to the pressure even when he was running out of gas. He spit out his mouthpiece 2 times because he needed a rest. Now we all need to see a Beterbiev/bivol fight which will be another incredible fight. Bivol who is a tactician will need everything in his boxing I.Q to hold Beterbiev off, but in truth how do you stop this monster? My opinion is he cannot, and this monster who is the best lgt hwt since Roy jones and Bob Foster will show why he is a monster. Beterbiev might be the strongest light hwt I’ve ever seen.
Yarde gave a good account of himself but there was no way he won 5 of the rounds. He showed his quickness early and it took Beterbiev a couple of rounds to adjust to that quickness. However, as Andre Ward mentioned, Yarde was moving too much and expending too much energy early. I expected him to gas out by the 6th round but he seemed to find his second win and was holding his own past the 6th.
Unfortunately, Beterbiev started ramping up his attack and was landing solid shots to body and head. I expected Beterbiev to knock Yarde out before the 10th but once he started cornering him and unloading in the 6th and 7th rounds, the end was inevitable.
Beterbiev did take a lot of shots in this fight, but was not deterred, keeping his strong jab going and landing some thudding body shots as the fight went on. It was a hard fight for both men and both were cut, although Beterbiev’s was worse since it was on the eyelid.
I hope the Bivol-Beterbiev match can be made. It probably will be later in 2023 since Beterbiev needs to let that cut heal before he can resume training for Bivol. I do like Bivol’s mobility and ability to maintain punching distance. I favor him to win by outboxing Beterbiev over the 12 round distance.