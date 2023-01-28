The 38-year-old world champion continues reign of terror in 175lb division.

In a war, WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100% knockout ratio, stopped Anthony “The Beast from the East” Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in round eight on Saturday night in London’s OVO Arena. Yarde got off to a good start but also expended a lot of energy. By round three, Beterbiev started landing big shots. Both traded bombs in round four with Beterbiev getting the better of it. More two-way action in round five. Yarde landed a big right hand, then Beterbiev connected with a series of punches at the end of the round.

By round six, both fighters were cut. The blood seemed to inspire Yarde. Fierce action in round seven. The end came in round eight when Beterbiev rocked Yarde with a right hand, then dropped him with the same punch. Yarde was hurt and struggled to his feet. The bout resumed briefly and was then stopped. Time was 2:01.

Yarde was ahead on two cards entering the fateful eighth round. Scores were 68-65, 67-66 Yarde, 67-66 Beterbiev.