WBO #3 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) knocked out late sub George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-6-1, 25 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night topping the inaugural boxing event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Rocha dropped Ashie hard with a right hook at the end of round three. Rocha was cut over the left eye by a head clash in round six. Rocha laid out Ashie with another right hook in round seven. Time was 2:08. Entertaining fight as Ashie, who normally fights at jr welterweight, was more than willing to trade. Rocha retained the NABO title.
Unbeaten WBA #10 lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) outpointed Alberto Mercado (17-5-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant WBA International title. The 20-year-old Schofield dropped Mercado in round two en route to a 100-89 3x unanimous decision. Mercado was in survival mode for much of the fight.
Super middleweight Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) overpowered Ulises Sierra (17-3-2, 10 KOs) over three one-sided rounds. Melikuziev dropped Sierra twice with body shots in round three to end it. Time was 2:59.
In a Puerto Rico vs. Mexico WBO minimumweight eliminator, #2 rated Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) brutally knocked out #3 Yudel “El Guerrerito” Reyes (15-2, 5 KOs) to earn a world title shot at WBO champion Melvin Jerusalem. Collazo dropped Reyes twice in round five to end it. Time was 2:59.
In his last fight, Collazo won a WBA eliminator as well. He’s going to have his choice of who he wants. If Rosa can beat that Thai, I think that’s an excellent fight.
Rosa will not beat Niyomtrong, and Collazo will obviously take the safer route with Jerusalem.
I was surprised to hear that Terrence is playing footsie with ole Bhop and Oscar. Looks like another bad play by Mr. Crawford. You just found yourself on the BSide. Sounds like I’m following your career 6 years ago. You must have amateurs managing and guiding your path..BLK Prime? Come on BUD!! Golden Boy is setting you up, in my opinion. Virgil Ortiz is what they are grooming you for. Fight the best now!! Whenever I read the Ring Rankings, I have yet to see a No. 1 pound 4 pound lose their top spot like he has. He didn’t retire and he hasn’t lost.