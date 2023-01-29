WBO #3 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) knocked out late sub George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-6-1, 25 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night topping the inaugural boxing event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Rocha dropped Ashie hard with a right hook at the end of round three. Rocha was cut over the left eye by a head clash in round six. Rocha laid out Ashie with another right hook in round seven. Time was 2:08. Entertaining fight as Ashie, who normally fights at jr welterweight, was more than willing to trade. Rocha retained the NABO title.

Unbeaten WBA #10 lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) outpointed Alberto Mercado (17-5-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant WBA International title. The 20-year-old Schofield dropped Mercado in round two en route to a 100-89 3x unanimous decision. Mercado was in survival mode for much of the fight.

Super middleweight Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) overpowered Ulises Sierra (17-3-2, 10 KOs) over three one-sided rounds. Melikuziev dropped Sierra twice with body shots in round three to end it. Time was 2:59.

In a Puerto Rico vs. Mexico WBO minimumweight eliminator, #2 rated Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) brutally knocked out #3 Yudel “El Guerrerito” Reyes (15-2, 5 KOs) to earn a world title shot at WBO champion Melvin Jerusalem. Collazo dropped Reyes twice in round five to end it. Time was 2:59.