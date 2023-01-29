“Every fight is different. It’s a different preparation. And the fighter is different, too,” said WBC/WBO/IBF unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) after stopping Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night in London. “I can’t say I did a very bad fight. But if I could do it again, I’d do it better. But I feel good. To be honest, I prepared for the all the punches he did. That’s why I could come back. It’s because we expected those punches.
“Everyone can punch hard at this level. And Anthony did, too. But he’s young. I turned into a professional when I was 28. He has time. I hope he does well in the future. I want [Dmitry] Bivol. Right now, it’s everything. In that fight, we’ll have four belts. It’s really good fight, I think.”
No prayer he did not look good
Darrel
but Beterbiev, wore him down, beat him up badly and stopped him.
he did the same with the much better Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
so a Bivol fight is definitely interesting and a must see..
They had Gvozdyk somehow ahead on the scorecards in that fight too. He took such a massive beating that he never fought again. Bivol is a great technician and boxer. Beterbiev is a methodical assassin. I think it’s the most intriguing fight in boxing right now. I see a late stoppage by Artur just because that’s what he’s always done. Bivol is a pretty small LHW. It would take a Herculean task to keep Beterbiev off of him for 12 rounds. TKO after 10, a brave Bivol is saved by his corner in between rounds in a fight of the year candidate. Make it happen!!!
Beterbiev vs Bivol could be a fight like Bernard Hopkins vs Srgey Kovalev, just with a different end with Bivol being stopped in the late rounds. It is a must to happen this fight for the sake of boxing and the legacy of both fghters
yes, lets see it now..
Bivol is not stupid. He will not all of a sudden just stand toe to toe with Beterbiev. And Beterbiev only knows one way to fight. I think Bivol wins a 12 rd decision.
I think so too. Bivol well skilled and will not engage with beterbiev. Yarde liked good just got caught. Yarde and bivol two different fighters, but I see bivol winning even though I love the way beterbiev fights.b
Beterbiev in 6 vs Bivol!
Usyk showed the blueprint (twice) to beat Beterbiev in the amateurs and it’s a blueprint that suits Bivol’s style.
It won’t be a war, Bivol would have to use all his technical abilities to keep Beterbiev at range, stick and move and counter.
Beterbiev’s favourite shot is that clubbing right counter over a lazy left hand but I think Bivol would be wise to that.
It’s a fight we want to see but it’s a fight that Bivol can definitely win.
Gonna be a barn burner folks