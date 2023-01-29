“Every fight is different. It’s a different preparation. And the fighter is different, too,” said WBC/WBO/IBF unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) after stopping Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night in London. “I can’t say I did a very bad fight. But if I could do it again, I’d do it better. But I feel good. To be honest, I prepared for the all the punches he did. That’s why I could come back. It’s because we expected those punches.

“Everyone can punch hard at this level. And Anthony did, too. But he’s young. I turned into a professional when I was 28. He has time. I hope he does well in the future. I want [Dmitry] Bivol. Right now, it’s everything. In that fight, we’ll have four belts. It’s really good fight, I think.”