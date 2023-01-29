January 28, 2023
Boxing News

Beterbiev targets unification with Bivol

Artur Beterbiev Victory
Photo: Top Rank

“Every fight is different. It’s a different preparation. And the fighter is different, too,” said WBC/WBO/IBF unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) after stopping Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) on Saturday night in London. “I can’t say I did a very bad fight. But if I could do it again, I’d do it better. But I feel good. To be honest, I prepared for the all the punches he did. That’s why I could come back. It’s because we expected those punches.

“Everyone can punch hard at this level. And Anthony did, too. But he’s young. I turned into a professional when I was 28. He has time. I hope he does well in the future. I want [Dmitry] Bivol. Right now, it’s everything. In that fight, we’ll have four belts. It’s really good fight, I think.”

Golden Boy to ink Terence Crawford?
Rocha KOs Ashie; Crawford next?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • Darrel
      but Beterbiev, wore him down, beat him up badly and stopped him.
      he did the same with the much better Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
      so a Bivol fight is definitely interesting and a must see..

      Reply

      • They had Gvozdyk somehow ahead on the scorecards in that fight too. He took such a massive beating that he never fought again. Bivol is a great technician and boxer. Beterbiev is a methodical assassin. I think it’s the most intriguing fight in boxing right now. I see a late stoppage by Artur just because that’s what he’s always done. Bivol is a pretty small LHW. It would take a Herculean task to keep Beterbiev off of him for 12 rounds. TKO after 10, a brave Bivol is saved by his corner in between rounds in a fight of the year candidate. Make it happen!!!

        Reply

  • Beterbiev vs Bivol could be a fight like Bernard Hopkins vs Srgey Kovalev, just with a different end with Bivol being stopped in the late rounds. It is a must to happen this fight for the sake of boxing and the legacy of both fghters

    Reply

  • Bivol is not stupid. He will not all of a sudden just stand toe to toe with Beterbiev. And Beterbiev only knows one way to fight. I think Bivol wins a 12 rd decision.

    Reply

    • I think so too. Bivol well skilled and will not engage with beterbiev. Yarde liked good just got caught. Yarde and bivol two different fighters, but I see bivol winning even though I love the way beterbiev fights.b

      Reply

  • Usyk showed the blueprint (twice) to beat Beterbiev in the amateurs and it’s a blueprint that suits Bivol’s style.
    It won’t be a war, Bivol would have to use all his technical abilities to keep Beterbiev at range, stick and move and counter.
    Beterbiev’s favourite shot is that clubbing right counter over a lazy left hand but I think Bivol would be wise to that.
    It’s a fight we want to see but it’s a fight that Bivol can definitely win.

    Reply
    • >