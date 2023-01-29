Promoter Oscar de la Hoya announced on Saturday’s DAZN telecast that he and partner Bernard Hopkins had a good lunch meeting with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Oscar stated that Golden Boy can help Crawford get the much anticipated unification clash with WBC/WBA/IBF champion Errol Spence. Oscar also stated that Crawford vs. WBO #3 Alexis Rocha is another possibility.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
If Oscar was unable to get Munguia vs Charlo mainly because he is with DAZN and Charlo a PBC promotion guy, entity that works with Showtime, what about to get Spence? I see not much hope in this alliance between Crawford and Oscar to get such a difficult to deal fight, but good luck anyway
Probably a pretty good idea for Crawford. He could fight another 7-8 years against the level of guys Oscar will likely have him fighting. He won’t get Spence or even remotely close to him, but he’ll be making good money well into his 40’s.
crawford has a small head
Coming soon: Terrence Crawford vs. Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. Woooooooooo.