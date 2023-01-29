Golden Boy to ink Terence Crawford? Promoter Oscar de la Hoya announced on Saturday’s DAZN telecast that he and partner Bernard Hopkins had a good lunch meeting with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. Oscar stated that Golden Boy can help Crawford get the much anticipated unification clash with WBC/WBA/IBF champion Errol Spence. Oscar also stated that Crawford vs. WBO #3 Alexis Rocha is another possibility. Lambe keeps 0 with UD in Bermuda Beterbiev targets unification with Bivol Like this: Like Loading...

