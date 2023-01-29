It was a battle of unbeatens in the six round welterweight main event Saturday night at The Shed Dockyard in Sandys, Bermuda. The local hometown favorite Andre “Showtime” Lambe (7-0, 5 KOs) kept his 0 intact by unanimously decisioning Crisanto Lucio (5-1, 3 KOs) of Maryland. Lambe outclassed the aggressive Lucio who could not mount any effective offense. The packed crowd on hand roared whenever the southpaw Lambe landed his frequent counter lefts to the head of Lucio. The official scores were 60-54, 60-54 and 59-54

