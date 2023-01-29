By Joe Koizumi

Former WBC light flyweight champ Masamichi Yabuki (15-4, 14 KOs), 108, displayed a fine form, dropped IBF#7 Venezuelan Ronald Chacon (28-2-1, 20 KOs), 108, three times and finally halted him at 2:35 of the eleventh round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan. Having forfeited his world belt to ex-titlist Kenshiro Teraji via third-round knockout in a rematch in March last year, IBF#8 Yabuki utilized his left hand to keep the distance and control the contest from the outset. Wild willing mixer Chacon attempted to mix it up, but it was Yabuki that moved well and kept outboxing the hard-punching Venezuelan. The ex-champ floored Chacon twice in round seven and once more in the eighth—with a flurry of punches after solid right crosses. His surge in the eleventh had Chacon at bay, when the ref Nakamura waved it off to save the loser from further punishment.

Promoter: Midori Promotions.