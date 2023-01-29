Unbeaten super middleweight prospect Luis Rodriguez (11-0, 11 KOs) continued his KO winning streak as he stopped Encarnacion Diaz (15-3-9 KO’s) of Nicaragua in two rounds to capture the World Boxing Association Continental Americas title on Saturday night at Peskaito By Blas Perez, Los Andes Mall in Panama City, Panama.

After dominating the first round, Rodriguez scored a knockdown in the second round with a devastating left hook. He went on to finish Diaz with a flurry of punches that dropped him again. Referee Guillermo Padilla then counted Diaz out. Rodriguez, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who is ranked #14 by the WBA, captured his first belt as a professional. He is expected to return to the ring in March in Florida.