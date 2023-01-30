Three straight nights of boxing this week with the highlight being all-action Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete in the ring on Friday night.

THURSDAY

ESPN+ heads north to the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for a super middleweight clash between unbeaten WBA #2, WBO #3, WBC #4, IBF #10 Erik Bazinyan (28-0, 21 KOs) and Alantez Fox (28-3-1, 13 KOs) for the NABF and NABA belts.

The co-feature is WBC #14 super featherweight Yves Ulysse Jr (22- 2, 12 KOs) faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs)

FRIDAY

ESPN+ presents a clash for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title, as reigning WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) attempts to become a world champion in a third weight division against WBO #3 contender Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In other action, unbeaten junior welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KOs) hopes to earn a career-best victory against Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs), a former two-weight world champion.

SATURDAY

It’s an undisputed women’s world title twinbill on DAZN as Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KOs) meets Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs)for the undisputed featherweight title and Alycia Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) faces Elhem Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed super featherweight title at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.