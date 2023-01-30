Super lightweight Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico is fresh off his huge upset of previouly unbeaten Cesar Francis. Some odds had Saracho as much as a 8:1 underdog. The 21-year-old Saracho shocked many with the clear victory over the world-rated Francis but his manager Ray Frye was not surprised. Saracho was a highly decorated amateur amassing nearly 200 fights with success at both the international and national amateur level. He was highly world ranked by the WBA and WBO just a year ago at 135 prior to being upset by unbeaten Deonte Brown.

Saracho has since won three in a row and following his latest victory has an opportunity to return to the world rankings. Fightnews.com® caught up with Saracho and Frye to talk about defeating Francis and the future.

Congratulations on your win over Francis. How confident were you heading into the fight?

Jesus Saracho: When my manager Ray presented the fight to me I did not hestitate to take the fight. I was extremely confident going into that fight.

How did you feel fighting at 140 having fought at 135 just a year ago?

Jesus Saracho: I felt really good. I am adjusting well to 140. I felt really strong.

You also showed that a loss does not have to be the end of a bright future. How were you able to rebound from your first and only career loss to date last year?

Jesus Saracho: There is an old saying that you learn more from a loss than you do a victory. I think I showed this to be true. I have won three fights in a row with two being undefeated fighters.

Who would you like to fight next?

Jesus Saracho: I definitely want to move forward and fight the best available fighters.

What was your assessment of Jesus’ performance vs Francis?

Ray Frye: Honestly it was exactly how I envisioned it when we accepted the fight. Jesus is very skilled but he is also very strong. I knew he was going to give Francis a lot of problems stylistically en route to the upset.

How do you view the 140 pound división?

Ray Frye: The división has a lot of talent and Jesus proved he belongs to be mentioned in that group.

What fight would you like next for Jesus?

For me, there is no going backward. Jesus just beat a world-ranked fighter and won his second WBO Latino title in as many divisions. Hopefully he will be placed in the world rankings when the new world rankings come out. Regis Prograis, Adrien Broner, Teofimo Lopez, Jose Ramirez and any other top name at 140 I left out can all get it. I am that confident in Saracho.