Former unified minimumweight world champion and local favorite Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez (37-6-2, 25 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico defeated compatriot Joel “Trino” Cordova (13-7-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City by hard fought unanimous decision. Rodgriguez fought a good portion of the bout with a cut on his left eyebrow. It was Good two-way action all night with the harder punches landed by Rodriguez. Cordova held his own and closed strong.

Cordova prepared for this fight in the training camp with WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and it showed in his peformance The official scores of the bout were 97-94, 99-91, 97-93. The bout took place at the Showcenter Complex in San Pedro, Nuevo León, Mexico. Rodiguez called out WBC flyweight champion Rey Martinez in the post-fight interview

…