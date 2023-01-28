In a war, WBC #6 super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (22-1, 22 KOs) scored a hard fought sixth round TKO against game Nathaniel “Nate the Great” Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) to retain his WBC Continental Americas belt on Friday night at the Quiet Cannon Ballroom inside the Montebello Country Club in Montebello, California. Both fighters went right at it from the opening bell. They punished each other as the fight progressed. Bohochuk finally took over midway and began battering Gallimore prompting a referee’s stoppage with two seconds left in round six.

Unbeaten featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad (11-0-1, 9 KOs) brutally stopped veteran Jose Luis Ramirez (28-9, 16 KOs). Trinidad dropped Ramirez in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two. Time was :47.