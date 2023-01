Weights from Bermuda It will be a battle of unbeatens in the main event Saturday night at The Shed Dockyard in Sandys, Bermuda. The local hometown welterweight favorite Andre Lambe (6-0, 5 KOs) weighed in at a fit 147 lbs while his opponent Crisanto Lucio (5-0, 3 KOs) of Maryland weighed in at 146 lbs. Bohachuk stops Gallimore in six Wallin outpoints Olguin over eight rounds Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.