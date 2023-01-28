WBO #3, WBC #9, IBF #12 heavyweight Otto Wallin (25-1, 14 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. The 6’5 southpaw Wallin outboxed the 39-year-old Olguin over the first five rounds. In round six, an Olguin punch caused a small cut over Wallin’s the left eye. Wallin took over again for the last two rounds to win 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
From Tyson Fury to 9-4-1 39 yo’s. Not ideal for a heavyweight in his prime years, or is this a tune up for something big?
Exactly. Time to get back in the mix now or risk it passing you by.
i heard he is being avoided. but he is looking for something legit next.
You gotta get that guy out of there Otto. 39 years old and got stopped inside of a round 2 fights ago by a journeyman.
Please someone get this guy a real fight….