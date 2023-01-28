WBO #3, WBC #9, IBF #12 heavyweight Otto Wallin (25-1, 14 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Helaman Olguin (9-5-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. The 6’5 southpaw Wallin outboxed the 39-year-old Olguin over the first five rounds. In round six, an Olguin punch caused a small cut over Wallin’s the left eye. Wallin took over again for the last two rounds to win 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Like this: Like Loading...