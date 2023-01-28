Happy Birthday to Richard Steele who turns 79 today.

WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is reportedly rescheduled for April 29.

Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. has a rematch clause for an immediate return bout with Liam Smith. Team Eubank still has a few weeks to decide whether they want it or not. Smith says he’ll do the exact same in the rematch.