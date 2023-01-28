Happy Birthday to Richard Steele who turns 79 today.
WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is reportedly rescheduled for April 29.
Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. has a rematch clause for an immediate return bout with Liam Smith. Team Eubank still has a few weeks to decide whether they want it or not. Smith says he’ll do the exact same in the rematch.
Eubank Jr will take the fight if he has any pride, if he turns tail it’s a bad look. He has to go again and win convincingly or he’s finished as a serious contender
Richard Steele has been out of sight & out of mind for me for a long time. I pictured the 40-something year old version of him when I saw his name in the article above. Strange reading that he just turned 79…
Richard Steele was an excellent referee. He did the right thing in stopping the first Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Meldrick Taylor bout even though there were only two seconds left. It wasn’t Steele’s job to watch the clock. Taylor was never the same after that fight; he took such a beating! Too bad the HBO team blasted Steele for making the right decision.
Yes, feel really bad for Taylor to have been that close to a huge win and to have it stopped at the last second. He sacrificed a lot of himself in that fight only to come away with an L, but I don’t fault Steele though. Taylor was in bad shape, and it’s the ref’s job to pull the fighter out when they’ve had enough. I agree with you that he was an excellent ref. Almost feels like I’m in a time warp when I read that he’s 79. Crazy how time flies.
Rematch. why?..