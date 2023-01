Rocha, Ashie make weight Alexis Rocha 146.4 vs. George Ashie 146

(NABO welterweight title) Floyd Schofield 134.8 vs. Alberto Mercado 134.8

Bektemir Melikuziev 167.6 vs. Ulises Sierra 167.4

Oscar Collazo 104.6 vs. Yudel Reyes 104.2

Alejandro Reyes 139.6 vs. Jose Zaragoza 138.8

Adan Palma 123.2 vs. Pedro Salome 125

Danny Garcia 129.6 vs. Jonathan Perez 130.6 Venue: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

