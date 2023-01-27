Heavyweights Brian Howard (15-5, 12 KOs) and former world title challenger Junior Wright (19-4-1, 16 KOs) square off in an eight-round bout on Saturday, March 4th at The Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Howard-Wright will top what is looking like a massive 16-bout marathon boxing event presented by RDR Promotions. The 42-year-old Howard is coming off a loss to Efe Ajagba in April 2021, while Wright most recently scored a third-round stoppage over Colby Madison last October.

