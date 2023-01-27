Unbeaten super middleweights Luis Rodriguez (10-0, 10 KOs) will fight for the WBA Continental Americas belt against Encarnacion “Demoledor” Diaz (15-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at Los Andes Mall, Panama City, Panama.

Luis Rodriguez: “When, not if, I beat Diaz this weekend, I want to fight the best super middleweights and make my name known as one of the best in the division. It is my time and time for young blood to carry this division and this sport. I fight for my family and to make all of Puerto Rico proud.”

Boxing attorney Tony Gonzalez, Rodriguez’s advisor, added “This is a wonderful opportunity for Luis to start his 2023 campaign very strong. If all goes well, we will bring him back in March to defend his title and will be targeting the top 10 in the division. Luis deserves to be fighting only the best but unfortunately towards the end of 2022, it was almost impossible finding someone willing to fight him which led to his inactivity in the 4th quarter. I understand that to a certain extent – here you have a kid who is the full package, he can box, can slug and can end the fight with one punch which makes for a very dangerous opponent. Diaz has a good record, and it should make for a good test for him. We have heard Diaz has been in camp nearly 2 months getting ready for Luis and Luis will be ready.”