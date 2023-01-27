As he himself mentioned yesterday on his social networks, Jean Pascal is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, which struck him down in early January. He has received the green light from his doctor and will resume intense training starting next Monday. Promoters have officially confirmed the postponed “No Limit” event will now take place on March 16th at Place Bell in Laval, Canada, as two-time world champion Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) faces Germany’s Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) to determine the mandatory challenger for the IBF light heavyweight championship currently held by Artur Beterbiev.
If Beterbiev – Bivol doesn’t happen anytime soon and Beterbiev doesn’t lose to anyone at all, RIDICULOUSLY, Jean Pascal just might get a shot at a unified title sometime next year. I would think Beterbiev – Pascal would do big business in Montreal.
Watch Pascal get another title shot. And there’s no counting him out, he’s slick enough to have at least one more chance at a belt.