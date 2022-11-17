By Ron Jackson

It has been reported that one of South Africa’s most talented fighters the former South African and IBO junior bantamweight champion has passed away recently after being hit by a car.

He died at Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane and was only 34.

Sityatha was born on 2 December 1988 and made his pro debut on 15 April 2007 winning on points over four rounds against Thembelani Maho in Mdantsane and went on to win his next fifteen fights.

He suffered two losses before winning the South African flyweight title on 9 December 2012 with a points win over Themba “Doctor” Ntsele in Mdantsane.

He made two successful defenses of the South African title before winning the vacant WBA Pan African junior bantamweight title with a points win over Lusindiso Siyo.

In his next fight, he won the World Boxing Federation junior bantamweight title on points over 12 rounds over Siphosethu Mvule.

On 18 July 2014, he outscored Edrin Dapudong over 12 rounds to claim the IBO junior bantamweight title and made successful defenses of the belt against Michael Dasmarinas and Gideon Buthelezi

On 18 December 2015, he captured the vacant WBO International bantamweight title on points over 12 rounds against Ernest Saulong.

He then recorded wins over Cletus Mbhele and Rofhiwa Nemashungwa and in his last fight on 3 August 2020 he lost on points over 12 rounds against Ronald Malinda in a clash for the South African bantamweight title.

This fine little fighter finished with a record of 24-4-1, 7 KOs.