Unified super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez underwent wrist surgery a few days ago and it’s knitting together well.

“The incisions are already closed. I’m doing my therapy very well, so I guess it won’t hold me back that much. My fights are always in May or September. I think I’ll be ready to return to the ring soon,” Álvarez said in an interview with bet365.

“At the beginning, the doctor had told me that I had to spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the operation, but we are progressing better than expected.”

Canelo remains intent on avenging his unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol last May, confident that the outcome will be different next time.

“It was very difficult because no one is ready to lose, but I have seen Bivol fight. I had a very competitive fight based on the limitations I had. My hand, my shoulder, the first half of the fight I did very well, and then the problems came, because we did not train as we should, especially in a bigger division. It is what we are going to look for in the rematch… I lost trying to make history in another division, but we are going to work hard so that the result will be altogether different.”