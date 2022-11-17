Unified super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez underwent wrist surgery a few days ago and it’s knitting together well.
“The incisions are already closed. I’m doing my therapy very well, so I guess it won’t hold me back that much. My fights are always in May or September. I think I’ll be ready to return to the ring soon,” Álvarez said in an interview with bet365.
“At the beginning, the doctor had told me that I had to spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the operation, but we are progressing better than expected.”
Canelo remains intent on avenging his unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol last May, confident that the outcome will be different next time.
“It was very difficult because no one is ready to lose, but I have seen Bivol fight. I had a very competitive fight based on the limitations I had. My hand, my shoulder, the first half of the fight I did very well, and then the problems came, because we did not train as we should, especially in a bigger division. It is what we are going to look for in the rematch… I lost trying to make history in another division, but we are going to work hard so that the result will be altogether different.”
Canelo should wait till September. Or if May, fight Andrade. Andrade will be 35 by then, how long till he’s ripe for the taking.
I think he should leave Bivol alone. That guy is all wrong for him. Munguia in May is the fight for him now. Him and Oscar should put their differences aside and make that match. To me it makes sense for both guys. It would be great for Cinco de Mayo.
I think it’d be nice for Cinco de Mayo Pete and I know you’ve mentioned it before, but I think if he’s healthy, Canelo might run over Munguia.
You know Lucie, I prefer Morrell over Munguia. The kid is highly unproven at middleweight and overprotected, so what he can offer at 168? Morrell in other hand is a legit 168 with decent skills and power
Andrade isnt fighting anyone, the two loudest whiners, Andrade and Charlo don’t fight, just whine for fights and then sit.
At this point I really don’t care who he fights! I’m not paying to watch him fight unless it’s against Benavidez!!
