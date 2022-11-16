International combat sports platform FightCounter.com has announced that it will feature a live pay-per-view stream of Saturday’s WBA cruiserweight title fight between Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) and Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) – available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and across the Middle East region for $9.99 USD.

The undercard features EBU super middleweight titleholder Kevin Lele Sadjo (18-0, 16 KOs) defending his belt against Emre Cukur (19-1, 3 KOs); and Milan Prat (17-0, 14 KOs) facing Stephen Danyo (20-5, 7 KOs) for the vacant EBU European super welterweight title.

The telecast opens with Olympic Silver Medalist Sofiane Oumiha (2-0, 1 KO) continuing his professional Boxing ascent, facing lightweight division gatekeeper Victor Julio (16-6, 8 KOs).

“We are very pleased that fight fans around the world will get a chance to see a card full of world class talent broadcast live on the Fight Counter platform,” says Y12 Boxing President Yohan Zaoui. “The November 19 event is a step toward resurrecting France as one of the world’s capitals of boxing.”