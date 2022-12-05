December 5, 2022
Boxing News

Lovemore Ndou honored

Img 3773 Gigapixel Standard Scale 4 00x Sharpenai MotionBy Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Three-time world champion Lovemore Ndou was awarded the Professional Excellency Award in recognition for outstanding all-round performance as an African-Australian in the state of New South Wales at the Ashfield Leagues Club in Sydney on Saturday.

“I’m honored to receive the award. It means my good work is not in vain. It is recognized. I thank my family and my good friends for their continued support.” Ndou told Fightnews.com®.

“I thank God for good health and giving me strength to continue fighting the good fight. I look forward to my big fight in the near future in South Africa in the fight against corruption and building a better South Africa for all.”

>