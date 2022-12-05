World ranked unbeaten mínimumweight Huu Toan Le (6-0, 3 KOs) of Vietnam is rapidly climbing up the world rankings. He is currently ranked #9 by the WBA and could move further up the rankings following his recent win on November 30th over Filipino Jake Amparo where he claimed the WBA Asia Minimum title. Le spoke with Fightnews.com® about his plans for 2023 and making boxing history for Vietnam.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

For amateur boxing, I am now competing in national boxing competitions. I have been the national gold medalist for two consecutive years.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

My style is more about pressing, I am always actively trying to get close to to put pressure on my opponents.

When did you first begin boxing?

I first started training Vovinam (Vietnamese martial art) back in 2007 in my hometown Dak Lak, a province located in Central Highlands region of Vietnam. Due to some similarities between Boxing and Vovinam, in 2018, I switched to Boxing with more in depth trainings and got the chance to compete ever since. In 2019, after participating in several amateur competitions, I was given the chance to join Saigon Sports Club fight team by my coach – Mr. Rhicks Pactiones and started my pro boxing career.

How is the reception of professional boxing in Vietnam?

Professional boxing in Vietnam is still in its developing stage, as it is still quite new to us compared to other countries in Southeast Asia, Asia and in the world. However professional boxing in Vietnam has been receiving a lot of attention from the mass press and the martial arts communities. With Vietnam‘s population of more than 90 million, there’s still room for professional boxing to get more popular in the country.

Your career is moving quite rapidly. Do you feel you will be ready for a world title fight in 2023?

I have been competing in professional boxing for just more than 3 years. Therefore, it is important to learn and experience more competitions to be able to go further. Also, it is necessary to go higher in the rankings to be selected to compete for the world championship.

So in 2023, I will try my best and compete well to improve my performance and rankings until my chance comes. I am fortunate to be able to train at the leading martial arts gym in Vietnam – Saigon Sports Club where I train with Vietnam’s top fighters. I’m lucky to have my team, my coach and management to support me to achieve our goals.

How big of an achievement would it be win and bring a world title to Vietnam?

Indeed, winning and bringing a world title to Vietnam has been our dreams. Vietnam has never had major World Boxing title champion. If we do, that would be the first time ever and help to put our country’s name on the professional boxing map of the world. And I hope I will get the chance to accomplish this goal one day. I want to show the Vietnamese power, though we are small but we can be very strong with steel spirits and dedications.