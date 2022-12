By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former world champion Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson as he discussed being avoided by the likes of Michael Carbajal, Manny Pacquiao and Johnny Tapia in his Hall of Fame career. “Too Sharp” talked about Estrada-Chocolatito 3 and how he would have fared in today’s boxing. He also gave his thoughts on the great, young talent of Shakur, Tank, Devin, Kingry and Teofimo, who he likes in Tank vs. Kingry, and much more in this exclusive interview.

