It’s official. The PPV clash between undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) and mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) has been pushed back another 12 days to October 16 and the event will move across town from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It also looks the Lopez-Kambosos undercard is now set. In the co-feature, super lightweights Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KOs) and Daniel Gonzalez (20-2-1, 7 KOs) will meet in a ten rounder.

And in a pair of eight round affairs, unbeaten super welterweight Jose Roman (11-0, 5 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten Cesar Francis (8-0, 6 Kos), and opening the PPV telecast, super lightweights Will Madera (16-1-3, 9 KOs) tangles with Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (17-1, 14 KOs).

The $49.99 Lopez-Kambosos PPV will be coming seven days after the Fury-Wilder 3 PPV and will be going head-to-head with a DAZN stream featuring Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin.