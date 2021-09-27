This Friday, October 1, DAZN has an interesting card promoted by Opi Since 82 and Matchroom at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. In the main event, unbeaten super middleweight Daniele Scardina (19-0, 15 KOs) will face Jurgen Doberstein (26-4-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. Scardina is world-rated in the top 15 by the WBA, IBF and WBO.

In the co-feature, WBC #13 lightweight Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KOs) will face 40-year-old veteran Devis Boschiero (48-6-2, 22 KOs) for the vacant WBO Intercontinental 135lb belt.

In other action, Italian welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito (14-0, 5 KOs) will defend the belt for the first time against Emanuele Cavallucci (12-3-1, 0 KOs) over the 10 rounds distance. Super bantamweight prospect Vincenzo La Femina (9-0 , 4 KOs) will face Oleksandr Yegorov (Ukraine, 20-6-1, 10 KOs) in an eight round bout. Irish super welterweight champion Craig O’Brien (12-2, 1 KO) will fight Samuel Nmomah (15-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Hard-hitting welterweight “The Albanian Bear” Reshat Mati (10-0, 7 KOs) and lightweight Sandy Ryan (1-0) will also be in action.