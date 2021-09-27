By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Female super flyweight Adelaida Ruiz (9-0-1, 4 KO’s) of Los Angeles scored a ninth round knockout over Nancy Franco De Alba (19-14-2, 5 KO’s) in winning the vacant WBC Silver super flyweight title Saturday night at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, California. Ruiz attacked De Alba as referee Raul Caiz Sr. stopped the fight at 1:20 of the ninth.

Super bantamweight Rudy Garcia of Los Angeles (12-0, 2 KO’s) won a six round unanimous decision over Ronaldo Solis (4-2-1). García attacked throughout the fight as he bloodied Solis. All three judges scored it 60-54.

West LA Super featherweight Tenochtitlán Nava (8-2-1 1 KO) and Adrián Leyva (2-2-1) of Cuba fought to a draw. Nava and Leyva scrapped it out for the entirety of the fight in going the distance. Although Nava was the more effective somehow the fight ended up a draw. The judges scored the bout 40-36, 39-37, and 38-38.

Undefeated featherweight prospect Jaypethlee Llamido (5-0, 2 KOs) of Norwalk, California cruised to a unanimous decision over Victor Saravia (1-2). All three judges scored it 40-36

Lightweight Alejandro Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs) of West LA by way of Mexicali made quick work of Manuel Lara (2-6) scoring a first round knockout. Reyes sent to the canvas twice as the referee stopped the fight at 2:02 of the first.

Women’s middleweight Maricela Cornejo won a unanimous decision over Miranda Barber. Cornejo was productive working her way to a decision over a tough Miranda Barber. All three judges scored the bout 60-54.

Welterweight Tyrone Washington (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Long Beach won a unanimous decision over a tough Rodrigo Solis (4-7, 2 KOs). Washington displayed skill and was efficient against a game Solis in going the distance four rounds. All three judges scored it 39-37.

In the opening bout cruiserweight Carlos Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) made his pro debut in scoring a first round knockout over Craig Wilkerson (0-1). Rodriguez sent Wilkerson to the canvas twice as the referee reached a ten count the second time he was down at 2:05.

