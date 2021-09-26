Former WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sounded upbeat when he spoke to reporters after losing his work titles to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night in London.
“Well done to the winner. We’ll be back again. Get back into training. Great twelve rounds, great experience in the ring, and then we progress from this point on once again so we’ll be doing it all again soon.
“I couldn’t see in the ninth round. I couldn’t see anything really. But it was a good experience because in adversity you just gotta learn to control yourself. Stay on top of things.
“When I couldn’t see anything, it’s the first time it’s happened in a fight. I was thinking ‘all right, cool…this is the first time my eye’s closed up in a fight. I can’t see anything and I’m looking out of one eye.’ But it got better as the rounds went on.
“We’ll be back 100 (percent). I’m ready to get back to training. Because of the twelve rounds, my lungs and everything, it was a good twelve-rounder so I’ll be in a good place when I get back into training to pick up where we left off.
“He’s got good pace but he still gets hit, you know? He gets hit a lot and in the rematch, we’ll just learn how to hit him more and be more concussive with our punch selection.
“I never tend to look at the opponent. I just tend to look at myself and realize where I went wrong. So it’s not so much what he did, it’s the opportunities I gave him. So it’s not so much him, I’m just going to go back and look at myself and correct my wrongs.
“The road to undisputed and all that stuff is good. As I said, I’ll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder whatnot, without the belts. The belts are fun, it’s great, it’s legacy, but with or without the belts I’ll fight whoever. The road to undisputed is a nice title to chase, but would you still watch it without the belts?”
Usyk simply has more weapons, more energy, more tricks up his sleeve. A.J. needs a conventional fighter to shine against. I think we could now see how Fury would’ve boxed circles around him.
AJ had a good run. Once any boxer loses a title fight their career is pretty much over. Ads for sugary foods & mental health, Strictly Come Muppett, and panto seasons beckon. Diluted Bruno rebooted.
AJ’s got it in his heart to be a great loser.
AJ class again in defeat. He would have to go for Usyk from the off in the rematch and go to the body much more and it may well still not be enough.
I wonder if the Ruiz 1st fight has still left scars on him and he has no confidence in going toe to toe. He should remember that he got knocked down heavily by the harder punching , more experienced Wlad and got back up to win.
If he tries to feel Usyk out again then the result will definitely be the same.
Yeah, I also think the Ruiz fight scarred him, he’s realised he can be KO’d and now he’s gunshy.
On top of that he’s just not very fluid/agile and I don’t see him adjusting enough to beat Usyk.
But yes, hugely classy in defeat, humble and respectful.
Joshua was done wrong with his handlers putting him in with Usyk. AJ not a very good boxer while Usyk is exceptional AJ is more of a supreme athlete getting into boxing t the right time. Usyk was allowed to the front of the line for the best opportunity to win 3 world titles. Usyk may be tricked AJ with the Chisora fight by making it fun. But we now Usyk fought better guys that couldn’t even get close. Usyk will be hard to beat for anyone.
He was mandatory, which means they had no choice other thsn to drop one of his belts
If he does it again he gets KO’d.
Not sure AJ can change enough to beat Usyk. He’s just not atheletic enough, you don’t learn to be atheletic, you either are or you aren’t.
AJ is a relatively (compared to Usyk, Fury) slow, rigid, powerful HW. That type of fighter isn’t likely to beat Usyk, Fury or possibly Wilder.
He’s done well to achieve what he has, but I think it’s blatantly obvious he’s hit his ceiling, no shame in that, we’ve all got limitations.
rematch will be good business
Since boxing is a business, you make a good point. A rematch is would sell tickets since there are many fans on both fighters’ sides. The fight was fun to watch and boxing needed this event to “juice” us up for excitement. Usyk was very fluid in the ring using good outside boxing skills sliding in and out. AJ seemed one step behind most of the time in his timing and was more robotic in his movements. However, take nothing from AJ, he showed good sportsmanship and respect when he lost. I predicted AJ to win via TKO, but no problem to say I was wrong. It does not bother me to predict fights and be right or wrong as it’s all for fun. Have a good day today.