Newly crowned WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk spoke to reporters after dethroning Anthony Joshua Saturday night in London.

[Does this win top all others in his career?]

No victory in the professionals can be above the Olympic gold.

[Was this his most difficult fight?]

At this point, it was the biggest fight of my career, but it wasn’t the hardest.

[What was?]

I can’t say. Most likely it’s ahead of us.

[Did he ever try to knock out Joshua?]

I tried a few times. I put my speed into it. I punched him a couple of times, but then I was losing my rhythm. My corner was saying ‘hey, you’re trying to knock him down. You have to do your work. You have to throw your jab because if you concentrate on knocking him out, you’re going to lose your rhythm.’

[Will Joshua enforce the rematch clause?]

He’s a true warrior. He’s a fighter. He’ll improve his skills. I can’t really say whether he will or not, but I think he probably will.

[Who does he want to fight?]

I like challenges, but since we have the rematch clause in our contract, Anthony Joshua is our next opponent…I would love to have the rematch in the Olimpiski Stadium in Kiev.