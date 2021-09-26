September 26, 2021
Boxing News

Usyk wants rematch in Ukraine

Usyk Wins
Photo: Ian Walton/Matchroom

Newly crowned WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk spoke to reporters after dethroning Anthony Joshua Saturday night in London.

[Does this win top all others in his career?]

No victory in the professionals can be above the Olympic gold.

[Was this his most difficult fight?]

At this point, it was the biggest fight of my career, but it wasn’t the hardest.

[What was?]

I can’t say. Most likely it’s ahead of us.

[Did he ever try to knock out Joshua?]

I tried a few times. I put my speed into it. I punched him a couple of times, but then I was losing my rhythm. My corner was saying ‘hey, you’re trying to knock him down. You have to do your work. You have to throw your jab because if you concentrate on knocking him out, you’re going to lose your rhythm.’

[Will Joshua enforce the rematch clause?]

He’s a true warrior. He’s a fighter. He’ll improve his skills. I can’t really say whether he will or not, but I think he probably will.

[Who does he want to fight?]

I like challenges, but since we have the rematch clause in our contract, Anthony Joshua is our next opponent…I would love to have the rematch in the Olimpiski Stadium in Kiev.

Usyk dethrones Joshua by unanimous decision

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’d love to see them in Kiev for the rematch! Joshua had the title and defended on his home turf. Usyk should get the same treatment.

    Reply
    • >