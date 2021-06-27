Former three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night before a sell out crowd of 2,072 at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. Rebounding from his loss to Teofimo Lopez last October, Loma took part Nakatani with technical skill. He knocked down Nakatani with a right hand in round five. Loma teed off in round six, but Nakatani withstood the onslaught. Nakatani’s right eye was almost closed after round seven. In round nine, Loma laughed a furious assault to batter Nakatani to a knee and end it. Time was 1:48.

“I’m happy because I won,” said Loma afterward. “All the strategies that we developed with my team {worked}. I reached all my goals. I won and now I’m back on track. Everybody saw how I won this fight, and everybody is waiting for the rematch {with Lopez}, so let’s make a rematch.

“He has a fight in the future with Kambosos, but how about after? In the beginning of next year. December, January, February? I am waiting. I’m happy about this if they are ready to give me a rematch after all I’ve done, after this fight. I am happy about this opportunity.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum added, “In case there was any doubt, Lomachenko proved he is still one of the very best fighters in the world. He is healthy and ready to fight any of the lightweights.”