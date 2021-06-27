Former three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2, 13 KOs) on Saturday night before a sell out crowd of 2,072 at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. Rebounding from his loss to Teofimo Lopez last October, Loma took part Nakatani with technical skill. He knocked down Nakatani with a right hand in round five. Loma teed off in round six, but Nakatani withstood the onslaught. Nakatani’s right eye was almost closed after round seven. In round nine, Loma laughed a furious assault to batter Nakatani to a knee and end it. Time was 1:48.
“I’m happy because I won,” said Loma afterward. “All the strategies that we developed with my team {worked}. I reached all my goals. I won and now I’m back on track. Everybody saw how I won this fight, and everybody is waiting for the rematch {with Lopez}, so let’s make a rematch.
“He has a fight in the future with Kambosos, but how about after? In the beginning of next year. December, January, February? I am waiting. I’m happy about this if they are ready to give me a rematch after all I’ve done, after this fight. I am happy about this opportunity.”
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum added, “In case there was any doubt, Lomachenko proved he is still one of the very best fighters in the world. He is healthy and ready to fight any of the lightweights.”
Great performance from Loma this should quite all the haters who doubted his shoulder injury .I think it’s in Teofimo s best interest not to give Loma the rematch because he will get his …… kicked . He’s still the top guy at 135 lbs without the belts .
Lopez will be looked like a Ducker in the Public Eye by hardcore fans…Not in his best interest i Believe..
Vintage performance.. this version beats Teofimo.
Sublime performance. Poetic and devastating. Probably beats Teo if he starts early and is aggressive like he was here.
I thought I heard them say Lopez is vacationing in Italy with covid .. please verify ..if so he will turn into
Keith Thurman in a year time
They did say that. That is a bit strange.
Both this match and the fight that Brandt lost if they had gone to the score cards after lets say the 6th round in the the Lomo match, and the Brandt match after the 10th, perhaps after a while these matches clouild be stopped a little earlier. Patrice Jarman gave actually the courageous Japanese boxer two rounds, but one was the 8th, (strangely), the match could have ended certainly after 7, and the Brandt loss after 6. Boxers should not have to take such punishment that might cause future health problems. The Japanese boxers loss was was a little scary at the end.
Lomachenko is a great, gifted fighter, and a man of great character and substance, and he demonstrated this here in this fight. I believe him when he says that he wasn’t 100% when he fought Lopez. If there is a rematch, I overwhelmingly favor Lomachenko. He is the best.
Oh ooohhhh, Loma is back in action and on the hunt. I want to see Haney vs. Loma.
Looked great against this fighter, Lopez a different kind of beast though.., believe the outcome will be the same as the first fight with Lopez winning…for now, great fight for Loma….
Lopez went into Hiding…
When Loma can throw the right he is dangerous. Tonight’s Loma would have beaten Lopez.
rematch with Lopez,,, he should have fought more rounds the first time. instead of only about half of the fight. (although he did win more rounds than the judges scored for him)
Make the rematch and the winner gets Tank! #forgettherest
nakatani is basically an amateur with a strong chin. it was a forgone conclusion loma would win that fight. i expected nakatani to come up with a fight plan to neutralized loma’s movement, but instead he fought like he usually does…slow looping punches and bad footwork. the kind of thing that makes him a sitting duck for anybody with movement with technical skill. overall, this win did nothing to raise loma’s stock and it exposed all the flaws we already knew about loma. teo beats him worse than the first fight.
Well, this same Nakatani pushed the same Lopez to the brink, but got demolished by the pound-for-pound number 2 fighter in the world behind monster Inoue. If Loma had not have gone into the Lopez fight injured, he never would have lost.
This proves that Loma is better with two arms.